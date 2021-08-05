7-Eleven clerk shot at men stealing beer — now he’s charged with murder, Texas cops say

A Dallas gas station clerk shot at a pair of shoplifters outside the store, killing one of them, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas gas station clerk has been arrested and charged with murder after following a pair of shoplifters into the parking lot and shooting at them Wednesday night, according to Dallas police.

The clerk, 23-year-old Delon Johnson, called police, saying he had shot at two men. Officers arrived at the business along the 400 block of North Zang Boulevard around 11 p.m., DPD said.

According to investigators, the two men entered the 7-Eleven where Johnson was working and stole four cases of beer. Johnson followed and confronted them outside their vehicle, demanding they give the merchandise back.

Johnson then opened fire on the alleged beer thieves, fatally wounding one of them as they tried to escape.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police found the injured man inside a pickup truck roughly one mile from the scene, KDFW reported. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The second man ran away and hasn’t been found, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER