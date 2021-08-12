What’s the angle on this bizarre Texas house listed for $649,000? Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A house that’s hit the real estate market in Houston, Texas for $649,000 begs to ask the question: is there such thing as a wrong angle?

The triangle-shaped home built in 2013 both asks and answers that question with its oddly alluring shape and wonderfully charismatic interior. The unique estate was designed by architect Allen Bianchi, who was able to pull off the interesting shape thanks to Houston not having a zoning ordinance, which defines how “property in specific geographic zones can be used.”

A zoning ordinance is “a municipal law that outlines permitted uses for various sections of land. Thus, some parts of a city may be dedicated to industrial use, while others may be set aside for residential or commercial use only,” according to Cornell Law School “A zoning ordinance may also regulate building height or restrict sound.”

While it may look rather small on the outside, it’s a whole different ballgame inside the 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home.

“With over 3, 000-square-feet of living space (per HCAD) and situated on a unique 2,048-square-foot lot (per HCAD), this home was designed with the concept of zero wasted space, in which form follows function,” the listing says. “The first floor living includes a chef’s kitchen with high end stainless appliances, including Bertazzoni oven.”

Highlights of the house include “museum style windows and soaring high ceilings,” a third floor that can be used as a gallery, woven bamboo flooring on the second floor, recessed lighting and views galore, according to the listing.

The unique house sits in Woodland Heights, which is just five miles outside of downtown Houston, Realtor.com reports.

