Hallmark recalls 16,700 teethers. They can break, and one baby put pieces in his mouth

Teethers, including teething rings, should give your baby something to bite on during that painful time in life. They shouldn’t choke the kid, which is why Hallmark recalled about 16,700 teethers sold in the United States and Canada.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The finished wooden ring can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.”

And, Hallmark already knows of four incidents of the teether rings breaking, “including one report of a child placing broken wooden parts in [his or her] mouth and one report of a pinched lip.”

This covers 11 styles of teethers sold from 2015 to 2020 with a hangtag saying, “Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle” or “Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers.” The sewn white label has date code JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020.

Hallmark recalled teething rings 1_fitted.png
Some of Hallmark’s recalled teethers U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
They’re named: Floral Fabric Wood Teether, SKU No. 1BBY4166; Nautical Fabric Wood Teether, SKU No. 1BBY4167; Pattern Fabric Wood Teether, SKU No. 1BBY4168; Wood and Knit Rattle Teether Lamb, SKU No. 1BBY4250; Wood and Knit Rattle Teether Monkey, SKU No. 1BBY4251; Wood and Knit Rattle Teether Bunny, SKU No. 1BBY4252; Baby’s First Val Bib and Rattle Set, SKU No. 1VTD1635; Plush Baby Teether Lion, SKU No. 1MJB3514; Plush Baby Teether Monkey, SKU No. 1MJB3515; Plush Baby Teether Zebra, SKU No. 1MJB3516 and Plush Baby Teether Elephant, SKU No. 1MJB3517.

Hallmark recalled teething rings 2.png
More Hallmark recalled teethers and teething rings U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should stop using the teethers and contact Hallmark, which will give a Hallmark $25 gift card, at 800-425-5627, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

