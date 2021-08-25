Teacher who posted meme comparing mask opponents and KKK placed on leave in Nebraska

A Nebraska teacher was placed on administrative leave after posting a meme comparing mask critics to Ku Klux Klan members. jboucher@thestate.com

A teacher who posted a meme on Facebook comparing mask critics to Ku Klux Klansmen has been placed on administrative leave by her Nebraska school district.

“Isn’t it strange they can breathe in this (a Ku Klux Klan mask) but not this (a COVID-19 mask)“ the meme states, showing pictures of both masks, according to WOWT. The Elkhorn Public Schools teacher has not been publicly identified.

A spokesperson for the Elkhorn school district, which is about 20 miles west of Omaha, said it was made aware of the post Tuesday morning.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave as the school district investigates the post.

“Notably, the stated views were expressed on the individual’s personal social media account and do not represent those of the Elkhorn Public Schools,” the district spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BREAKING: an @ElkhornPS elementary teacher has been placed on administrative leave after reposting this meme on their Facebook page… Parents tell me seeing this post was infuriating. The teacher tells me it’s not what it seems.



Story coming at 6:30 on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/NdlP9bF7AK — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) August 24, 2021

The first day of school in the district was Aug. 17. Masks are “strongly recommend” but not required for students and staff members in the school district.

But the Douglas County Health Department, where the school district is located, is pursuing a mask mandate due to “inadequate” vaccination rates and COVID-19 transmission rates that are 15 times higher than those in early June.

“Younger children cannot be vaccinated and locally four school rooms were closed in the first week of classes while another school district mandated masks for all grades,” the health department said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER