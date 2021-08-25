Grand Canyon park rangers find body 430 feet below canyon rim, officials say

Yavapai Point at sunset looking east NPS/M.Quinn

Grand Canyon National Park rangers found a body 430 feet below the canyon rim, officials said.

National Park Service officials found the body Monday below Yavapai Point, a vantage point that offers views of the park and can be accessed from popular hiking trails.

The body is believed to be a hiker who went missing after he visited the Grand Canyon on July 19.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, a 45-year-old Hungarian national, was traveling the South Rim around that date, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers later found his car abandoned at the park’s visitor center, which prompted a search.

The body has been taken to a medical examiner’s office for further investigation into the incident.

Park officials did not say if a fall or the heat caused the man’s death.

“It is best not to make assumptions about actions leading to the recovery,” park officials said on Facebook.

At least four other hikers have died at the Grand Canyon so far this summer. In July, a 56-year-old man died after becoming unresponsive days after a 55-year-old died on a multi-day hiking trip.

In June, a 60-year-old from Oswego, Illinois, died a half-mile from the trailhead. A backpacker from Hudson, Ohio, also died after falling ill from the extreme heat.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death,” park officials said.

In July, 561,334 people officially visited the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service. Many of the country’s most popular national parks are seeing a spike in visitation this summer.

If you plan to hike in high temperatures, the National Park Service offers these tips:

Carry and drink plenty of water and plan to replenish electrolytes

Eat twice as much food as normal and have salty foods on hand

Carry a first-aid kit

Pack essentials only

Bring a flashlight with spare batteries to hike during the cool evening

Spray yourself with water to cool down

Have a hat and sunscreen as protection from the sun

Have a whistle or signal for emergency use

Wear waterproof clothing