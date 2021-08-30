26-year-old slain defending wife, who was stabbed 19 times by intruder, Oregon cops say

Travis Juetten, 26, was stabbed to death early Aug. 13 in Marion County, Oregon, while defending his wife, Jamilyn Rebekah Juetten, 24, from an intruder, deputies say. She was stabbed 19 times. Marion County Sheriff's Department via Facebook

An Oregon woman remains hospitalized with 19 stab wounds after an early-morning intruder killed her 26-year-old husband, authorities say.

Travis Juetten died Aug. 13 after he got up at 3 a.m. to confront an intruder in his Marion County home, sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook. Investigators are still seeking information on the attacker, who remains at large.

His wife, Jamilyn Rebekah Juetten, 24, was stabbed 19 times in the attack by a masked man who entered their bedroom, family friend Alain Leon told KOIN.

“He saved her life,” Leon told the station. “He protected her from the attacker.”

Leon told KOIN the couple had planned to leave on a Hawaii vacation the next day.

“Travis was a kind, gentle, and loving person who did not deserve to lose his life, and for reasons unknown to any of us,” his family wrote in a statement, The Statesman Journal reported.

In a comment on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook, mother Myra Juetten said the family is “devastated beyond belief” by his death.

“Our hearts can’t hurt any more,” she wrote. ”Please help us find this monster.”

An avid board-game fan, Travis Juetten “loved all living things, so much so that he was completely vegan, unable to stand the thought of harming an animal or living creature,” his obituary said. He was born in California.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon has issued a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death. Tips can be left at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/.

The sheriff’s office also asked that anyone with information contact detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or at 503-991-2145.