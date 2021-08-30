52-year-old boater dies after falling in Tennessee river while trying to get fuel

A 52-year-old boater died after falling overboard into a Tennessee river over the weekend, officials say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A Tennessee man died over the weekend after falling into a river as the boat he was on approached a fuel dock.

The 52-year-old man from Hendersonville was on the bow of the 33-foot boat as it pulled up to the fuel dock at Rock Harbor Marina on the Cumberland River in Nashville around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

As the boat neared the dock, the man fell overboard, wildlife officials said. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Crews with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Nashville Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management and TWRA were called to the marina and started to search the area for the man.

His body was found in 30 feet of water and recovered by divers about 7 p.m. Sunday, wildlife officials said.

No other information about the incident was released as of Monday. Wildlife officials said it was the 17th “boating-related death on Tennessee waters” this year.

Hendersonville is about 19 miles from Nashville.

