Health care workers bought fake COVID vaccine cards on Instagram, NY officials say

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced criminal charges against two women accused of selling fake and forged COVID-19 vaccine cards to health care workers on Instagram. AP

Two women are facing criminal charges after allegedly peddling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards on Instagram, according to New York authorities.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Tuesday announced charges against 31-year-old Jasmine Clifford of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and 27-year-old Nadayza Barkley of Bellport, New York, in connection to the bogus card scam, according to a news release. Both are charged with offering a false Instrument for filing in the first degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Thirteen people who bought the cards — all believed to work in front-line and essential-employee settings, including hospitals and nursing homes — also face charges.

“We will continue to safeguard public health in New York with proactive investigations like these, but the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement. “We need companies like Facebook to take action to prevent the fraud happening on their platforms.”

Prosecutors said Clifford sold approximately 250 forged COVID-19 vaccination cards via her Instagram account under the screen name “@AntiVaxMomma.” She started the “business” in May and offered buyers the falsified cards for $200 apiece, according to court documents.

She typically received payment via digital wallet apps such as Zelle and CashApp, the district attorney’s office said.

For an extra $250, Clifford would have Barkley — a medical clinic employee — hack the state’s NYSIIS COVID-19 immunization database and add the buyers’ information to make it appear as if they had gotten the jab, according to prosecutors.

The 13 people accused of purchasing fake cards from the pair are charged with second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Clifford faces the same charge, prosecutors said.

“Making, selling, and purchasing forged vaccination cards are serious crimes with serious public safety consequences,” Vance said.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

