Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

National

‘Mesmerizing’ estate listed for $30 million is most expensive in Idaho. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A bewitching lakeside estate has landed on the real estate market in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for $30 million, making it the most expensive home listed in the Gem state.

Idaho6.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“Located in the premier Estates portion of the Black Rock Development, this contemporary masterpiece is perfectly positioned to maximize the incredible setting and mesmerizing Coeur d’Alene Lake views,” the listing on Realtor says. “A mountain-modern marvel with ultra-high-end designer furnishings and beautifully balanced interior/exterior finishes.”

The sprawling estate — more than 10,000 square feet — sports high-end features including and indoor/outdoor floorplan with a captivating view over Lake Coeur d’Alene, separate primary and guest wings, a “semi-detached” guest house, reflecting pools, a pickleball court and more.

Idaho7.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor
News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The main house has three bedrooms and several living/family rooms with a chef’s kitchen while the guest house has a great room, full kitchen and even a play room for the kiddos, Dirt reports.

Idaho8.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The new owner will also have a few perks when it comes to buying this oasis of a home, including use of a private waterfront beach club.

Idaho9.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

The estate was built in 2010 for couple Kathy and Rodney Woods, who moved from Florida.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Idaho12.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“I just couldn’t take my eyes off the lake,” Kathy Woods said Mountain Living about the first summer she and her husband spent at the home. “I would sit in the great room or out on the patio for hours, mesmerized by the view.”

Idaho13.jpg
Office Screen grab from Realtor

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service