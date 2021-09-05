Firefighters find 2 kids, 2 adults gunned down inside burning home, Texas police say

Police in Houston, Texas are investigating after firefighters found four people dead with bullet wounds inside a burning home, police chief Troy Finner (middle) said on Sunday. Screengrab from Facebook.

Investigators are combing a charred Houston, Texas home for evidence after firefighters discovered four bodies with bullet wounds inside the smoldering structure Sunday morning.

According to police chief Troy Finner, the bodies of a middle-aged man and woman, and two kids, ages 10-13, were found in the southwest Houston home, and whoever is behind the killings is still at large.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 8:10 a.m., but police don’t know when the four were killed.

“I want people to pray for the family, but I also want people to pray for our first responders. . . . We have to process these scenes, and it gets tough,” Finner said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Finner did not say how the victims are related, but with no signs of forced entry at the home, he believes this is a domestic violence incident.

The fire was likely set intentionally to destroy evidence, Finner said, but added he is confident that enough of the scene survived to conduct a successful investigation.

“I’m angry about it. I’m angry when anyone in our city dies to violence, but I’m especially angry when it’s small kids,” Finner said. “They hadn’t even lived their lives. It’s just not fair.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to the Houston Police Department.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER