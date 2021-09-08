67-year-old man plunges into sinkhole outside his Oregon home, rescuers say

Rescue crews pulled a 67-year-old man from a deep sinkhole near his Eugene, Oregon, home on Sept. 7, 2021. The man fell 16 feet below the surface. Eugene Springfield Fire

A 67-year-old man fell into a sinkhole near his Oregon home on Tuesday, officials said.

The Eugene man sank 16 feet below the surface and was trapped for around 30 minutes before rescue crews retrieved him, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.

Crews found the man partially submerged in water.

The sinkhole was near the foundation of his home in western Eugene, near Fern Ridge Lake, officials said.

Sinkholes are common in places where the rock below the surface dissolves quickly from groundwater.

As the rock slowly dissolves, the space below the surface develops caverns. Once that space is large enough, the land above it collapses and creates a sinkhole.

But sinkholes aren’t common in Oregon or the Willamette Valley, officials said, and they don’t know how it was formed.

The man also didn’t know it existed before sinking into it.

States most at risk for damaging sinkholes include Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.

