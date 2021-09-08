John Wayne’s ranch from ‘True Grit’ lists for $11 million in Colorado. Look around

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

It was one of his most iconic roles and also earned John Wayne the only Academy Award of his legendary career.

“True Grit” was a colorful western that starred the icon known as The Duke, as Roster Cogburn, an old U.S. Marshal who is hired to track down the murderer of the father of a spit-fire daughter (Kim Darby). Die-hard fans will recognize the ranch now listed for $10.9 million in Placerville, Colorado from the opening credits of the classic.

Placerville is about 350 miles southwest of Denver.

“The 374-acre property offers stunning views of the San Juan Mountains and sizable populations of elk and mule deer — all unmolested since the days of covered wagons,” the listing says. “This sportsman’s paradise rests in Colorado game unit 70 near some of the Colorado’s most pristine hiking and fishing destinations.”

And the ranch looks just as crisp and cool as it did all those years ago, Realtor says.

The property comes with a main, 6,200-square-foot home, which sports 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and a 1,500-square-foot guest cabin. The barn and outbuilding look almost exactly the same, Realtor said.

The movie also starred Glen Campbell, Robert Duvall, Dennis Hopper and Jeff Corey. It was remade in 2010 with Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges stepping into the shoes of Wayne as Cogburn.

