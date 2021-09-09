Driver tries to run over woman in fight over friend at University of Alabama, cops say

A 19-year-old is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to run someone over in a parking lot at the University of Alabama on Wednesday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to run someone over during an argument at the University of Alabama on Wednesday.

Akeria Lane, 19, and another woman, both students at local colleges, were arguing over a “male acquaintance” who goes to the university in a dorm parking lot around noon, according to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

During the argument, police said Lane got into her car, slammed into multiple vehicles and “made multiple passes through the parking lot” trying to hit the other woman.

“No one was injured during this incident,” police said.

University of Alabama Police were called to the parking lot and detained Lane, who told investigators she was trying to “run over” the other person, police said.

Lane was charged with attempted murder and booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

“This was an isolated incident involving persons known to one another, and there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the University of Alabama Campus, or surrounding area,” police said Wednesday.

