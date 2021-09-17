‘Vanilla box’ penthouse in Chicago’s Trump Tower lists for $30 million. Take a look

Exterior of tower Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

Floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Chicago skyline loom over a sea of concrete that makes up the floor of an empty penthouse — a 14,000-square-foot home that recently landed on the Illinois real estate market for $30 million.

Interior Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

While the price tag goes with the massive square footage — almost the size of a Beverly Hills mega mansion — it also reflects the location: Trump Tower.

Interior Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

“Designed by Adrian Smith — The same architect who also designed the world’s tallest structure, Burj Khalifa, as well as the building projected to surpass it, the Jeddah Tower — the Chicago Tower he designed is soaring 1,300 feet above on 401 N. Wabash Street, it is one of the tallest residential tower(s) in the Western Hemisphere,” the listing boasts.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This extraordinary creative collaboration has resulted in a new landmark for Chicago, one of the world’s greatest cities.”

Interior Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

The listing refers to the penthouse as a “vanilla box,” thanks to its dead empty settings. Sure, the place has the bones in place, meaning all the walls and ceilings are finished, but it’s missing, well, a lot. As in a “bring your own designer to complete the full scope” lot.

Interior Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

The photos show no sign of a kitchen or even a bathroom, as Fox 32 pointed out.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Interior Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

Sure, the views are something to behold, and you will have a private-access elevator and a full-size washer and dryer, but shouldn’t the uber expensive price tag include at least one toilet?

Interior Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

According to the Chicago Tribune, the home is “the highest-priced, actively listed home” in the city. It was owned by the CEO of Vistex, who paid $17 million for the 89th-floor condo but never moved in.

Interior Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty

“It’s a vanilla box and not raw space,” listing agent Chezi Rafaeli said to the Chicago Tribune. “It’s basically ready to be completed.”

Floorplan Screen grab from Coldwell Banker Realty