Bee attack separates Honduran mom from 2-year-old along Texas border, officials say

A mom from Honduras was separated from her 2-year-old daughter during a bee attack along the Texas border with Mexico, and the child was found, officials said. Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were separated during a bee attack near the Rio Grande until U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived, officials said.

The mom from Honduras was stung several times when the swarm of bees attacked a group of a dozen people last Wednesday night, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Border Patrol agents found the group and called for a helicopter to fly the woman to a hospital.

Just before the mom was loaded onto the helicopter, she told agents she had lost her daughter during the bee attack, officials said. The girl was found with another group of migrants a short time later.

Four people had to be taken to medical facilities after the attack and all are expected to recover, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Border Patrol agents have conducted more than 1,000 rescues in the Rio Grande Valley in the current fiscal year, which began last October.

