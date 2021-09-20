Texas bow hunter killed when fellow hunter shoots him with rifle, Colorado cops say

A bow hunter was killed while at the San Juan National Forest in Colorado, cops say. Google Maps screenshot

A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after a Texas bow hunter was found shot and killed Friday in San Juan National Forest, Colorado cops say.

First responders were dispatched to Kilpacker Trail Head on Friday morning for reports of a hunter who was accidentally shot, according to the Dolores County Sheriff’ Office. It took a search party 10 hours to come upon the body of 31-year-old Gregory Gabrisch, according to KDVR.

Gabrisch, of Houston, was allegedly shot by Ronald Morosko, who was black powder rifle hunting with another man, the sheriff’s office said. Morosko, who is from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Morosko was released from a Colorado jail Saturday and is due in court Tuesday, according to The Journal.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident, which occurred as Colorado is in the middle of several different hunting seasons. Seth O’Donovan, who was involved in the search for Gabrisch, told KDVR there is a lot of hunting traffic this time of the year.

Most hunters in Colorado are required to wear at least 500 square inches of fluorescent orange or pink material above the waist, but this rule does not apply to bow hunters.

