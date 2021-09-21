‘You need a safe word’ before looking at this Dallas home, Zillow Gone Wild says

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

This dual personality home in south Dallas is on the market for $450,000, and while this city is known for being both conservative and cosmopolitan, this peculiar place has some fans of a popular Facebook page confused.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

With good reason.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

On the outside, the home appears conservative enough, but inside, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home tends to take a walk on the wild side.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“This is truly one-of-a-kind from start to finish,” the listing on Zillow describes. “Built in the 1960’s, this well-built pier and beam brick home has lots of space and a 3 car garage that has been modified to include plenty of workspace.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow







While the home is certainly spacious at 5,231 square feet, that’s not what has people talking.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“It’s genius,” one person on the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild said of the home. “Appears to be a community church on the outside but a secret strip club on the inside.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

Going through the photos, you can see the owner loved to entertain given the karaoke stage, hot tub, theater room, wet bar, and what looks like a stripper pole in one of the larger rooms.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The house on the page currently has over 2,000 reactions and 1,800 shares.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Dallas is nothing and everything like this both at the same time,” one person observed.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Alexa, play “Girls, Girls, Girls” by Mötley Crüe,” another joked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“You need a safe word before looking at these photos,” another fan said.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“There’s not enough Lysol in the world for me to walk into that house….” one person said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I wonder if this house was used as a swinger club?” another asked.

“You’re surprised this is in Dallas?” one person said. “Lol, nobody else is.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Honestly, that’s a great price for the area,” someone said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This is where Elvis went after he ‘died’!” another fan joked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I’m pretty sure these folks got their decor at an auction when the local strip joint went out of business,” one person said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Wow the sheer number of different activities this house is equipped for is….something,” another observed.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow