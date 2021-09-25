13,000 ATVs recalled for a problem that’s happened several times and caused a crash

A throttle problem creating a crash hazard caused Polaris to recall 13,990 Phoenix 200 ATVs from model years 2011 through 2021 in the United States and Canada.

The exact issue, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The throttle speed control stop can break and become stuck, posing a crash hazard.”

Polaris knows about the throttle sticking or breaking 18 times “including one report of a crash which resulted in a minor injury.”

If you’re not sure if your ATV is in the recall, the Polaris website has a place to insert your vehicle identification number. Polaris is reaching out to registered owners.

Customers should stop using the ATVs and contact Polaris to get a free replacement throttle speed control bracket. Get hold of the company through the website or at 800-765-2747, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

