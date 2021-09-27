A recalled emergency blood sugar kit failed. This caused seizures and can cause death

Eli Lilly recalled an emergency kit that can save the lives of people with diabetes having severe hypoglycemia. The reason: “loss of potency” after the kit failed a customer who needed it.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s recalled?

Glucagon Emergency Kit for Low Blood Sugar, lot No. D239382D, expiration date April 2022, expressed on the label as “04 2022.” The lot number and expiration date can be found on the back of the packaging and on a vial inside.

The front of the recalled Glucagon Emergency Kit for Low Blood Sugar FDA

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The back of the recalled Glucagon Emergency Kit FDA

The lot went nationwide.

What’s the problem with this Glucagon kit?

The Lilly-written, FDA-posted recall notice says the Indianapolis company got a complaint that “the vial of Glucagon was in liquid form instead of the powder form.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The use of the liquid form of this product may fail to treat severe low blood sugar due to loss of potency.”

And the consequences of that failure can go from “transient, minor complaint to neurological damage, seizures and even death if not promptly treated.”

The recall notice says the patient in the complaint had seizures after the drug didn’t work.

The inside of the recalled Glucagon Emergency Kit FDA

What do you do now?

If you’re a wholesaler or pharmacist, call your customers and ask them to contact Sedgwick by phone call at 877-907-7032, fax at 877-884-9410 or by email at elililly7484@sedgwick.com, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time for a reply card to return the rest of your lot.

If you’re a patient, call Lilly at 800-545-5979 (LILLYRX), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you notify the drug company.