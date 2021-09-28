Shoplifter rams 61-year-old Sam’s Club worker with cart full of computers, TN cops say

Police in Tennessee are looking for a man they say used a shopping cart full of computers he intended to steal to assault a Sam’s Club employee.

The man, who has not been identified, previously stole six computers, worth more than $4,600, from the store on John R. Rice Boulevard in Murfreesboro on Sept. 16, according to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

He then returned on Friday to “try to steal even more,” police said, and filled a shopping cart with “several computers..

As he was trying to leave the store without paying, employees approached him, and he rammed the cart into a 61-year-old worker, according to police.

Surveillance footage posted by police shows him push the woman with the cart, eventually knocking her to ground.

Other employees then ran to help recover the computers, the video shows. Police said the suspect got away, leaving the store in a “dark-colored, older model Acura SUV with a temporary tag.”

Investigators are searching for the man and ask that anyone who can identify him call 629-201-5507.

“Detectives believe the man may also be responsible for similar computer thefts at Sam’s Clubs in Antioch and Clarksville,” police wrote.

Murfreesboro is about 34 miles from Nashville.

