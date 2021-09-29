‘Faint screaming’ and footprints lead rescuers to hiker missing in Texas national park

A hiker went missing in Big Bend National Park in Texas, and a massive 16-hour search was launched. rmallison@star-telegram.com

A lost hiker has been rescued after a massive 16-hour search across Big Bend National Park, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials

The woman, who officials said is an experienced hiker, was reported “overdue” on her expedition in the West Texas desert and declared missing Monday.

The National Park Service quickly began searching but turned up nothing before nightfall, officials said.

Given the fair weather, and the hiker’s known experience with the outdoors, officials decided to call off the search until morning to avoid putting others at risk.

Tuesday, with the help of Border Patrol land, air, and K-9 units, rescuers continued looking for the woman, focusing on the Chisos Basin where she was last seen.

While combing the area, agents on horseback spotted footprints in the dirt and followed them to an isolated section of the park near Juniper Canyon, where one agent said he could hear “faint screaming.”

The mounted rescuers followed the hiker’s screams until they found her, according to CBP. She was “responsive,” officials said.

While no other information was shared regarding her health or condition, she was “immediately tended to by (Border Patrol) paramedics” and flown by helicopter to Big Bend Regional Medical Center, CBP said.

“This is a great example where multiple local agencies pooled their resources to work together to save a life,” CBP Big Bend Sector Chief Sean L. McGoffin said in a news release. “We appreciate the close working partnerships in the Big Bend region.”

The “Outer Mountain Loop” trail, which includes Juniper Canyon, offers some of the most rugged terrain Big Bend has to offer, according to the park. It’s recommended that Big Bend first-timers avoid it entirely.

“Sections of this trail are extremely steep and there is limited flat or level hiking. The route is highly strenuous and is not recommended for inexperienced hikers.”