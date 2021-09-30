Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Substitute teacher caught touching student inappropriately, Georgia cops say

A Georgia substitute teacher has been arrested and charged after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Christian Ogletree on Wednesday on charges of improper sexual contact by an employee, WRBL reported, citing the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Ogletree was subbing at Callaway High School in Hogansville at the time.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office Thursday and is awaiting a response.

Troup County School System officials launched an investigation after they were alerted to reports “concerning a substitute teacher participating in inappropriate behavior with a student,” according to a news release. They then notified the school resource officer, as well as the sheriff’s office.

After investigating, authorities determined Ogletree had “touched a female student under his supervision in an intimate manner” at least once, WTVM reported. School officials wouldn’t confirm if the incident happened on campus.

Ogletree is no longer employed by the school system, the district said.

“TCSS’s first priority is, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of our student population,” the release reads. “We will fully cooperate with law enforcement on this matter.”

Hogansville is about 55 miles southwest of Atlanta.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 8:54 AM.

