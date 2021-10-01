National
Castle with its own chapel listed for $750K in Oklahoma. Zillow Gone Wild is in love
A castle that looks like it was yanked straight from a fairytale has royally graced the Oklahoma real estate market for under $1 million — a rarity in this day and age.
It’s known as the Franklin Castle and it was constructed during the Great Depression, the listing on Zillow says. While the interior and exterior are the spitting image of elegance with its gorgeous gardens, stunning terraces and knight statues, the estate in Tahlequah comes with a few surprises as well...like its own chapel.
And it’s only going for $750,000.
“The Chapel is 1.5 stories with open patios & gazebo area,” the listing describes. The main house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms spread out over three floors.
The unique property caught the eye of the popular Facebook page, Zillow Gone Wild, and fans took to the comment section to express their admiration.
“This would be several million in California,” one fan said. “I would relocate for that.”
“Seldom do I see posts from this page and think ‘nicely done,’ this being a rare exception,” another said.
“I actually really like this,” one person said. “I would absolutely buy it and turn it into a bed & breakfast and continue to market it as a venue. Normally I think the castles are ridiculous, but this is kind of charming.”
“I lived about 45 miles from this place all my life and never knew it existed,” another wrote. “It is beautiful!”
“I went to a wine-tasting here a few years ago and got to go through the house,” one fan said. “It was lovely.”
Tahlequah is 168 miles from Oklahoma City.
