Charlie Brown holiday specials will return to broadcast TV this year. How to watch

After facing backlash last year for not airing “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on television, Apple TV+ and PBS are making sure that doesn’t happen again.

Not only will viewers get to watch the Charlie Brown Halloween special on PBS, but they’ll also get the opportunity to watch the traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas specials.

Last year, the beloved Halloween special aired exclusively on Apple TV+ when the streaming service gained the rights to the Peanuts specials. It was the first time in 55 years it was not broadcast on network TV, leading to a petition with more than 260,000 signatures to bring it back.

After Apple kept the Halloween show on its streaming service last year, the company later struck a deal with PBS to air the next two holiday specials on TV.

They’ll do the same this year, so you can watch all three on both services. Here’s when you can watch them on TV:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” — Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET on PBS and PBS Kids

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” — Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on PBS and PBS Kids

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on PBS and PBS Kids

But Apple announced a new Peanuts holiday special, “For Auld Lang Syne,” which will air exclusively on Apple TV+. It will premiere Friday, Dec. 10.

“In the special, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve,” Apple said in a news release.

Apple TV+ also features other Peanuts programming, including “The Snoopy Show” and “Snoopy in Space.”

Subscriptions for Apple TV+ are $4.99 a month after a free 7-day trial.

