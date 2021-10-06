Watch Georgia singer ‘put on a show’ for ‘The Voice’ judges with Bruno Mars cover

Georgia singer Shadale stunned “The Voice” judges with her rendition of “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars. Screengrab from The Voice / YouTube

Singer Shadale was less than 10 seconds into her blind audition on “The Voice” Tuesday when she got her first chair turn.

Coach Kelly Clarkson swiveled in what seemed like record time, and John Legend followed suit as the Georgia singer belted out a soulful rendition of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.”

“Not only were you able to sing your butt off, but you came up here and put on a show. And it was so much fun,” Legend said of Shadale’s performance. “It energized this place.”

The singer from Douglasville, a city about 23 miles west of Atlanta, said had dreams of being a performer and grew up singing in church.

“I always wanted to record music, so I used to go into the bathroom and pretend like I was in the studio,” Shadale said in a pre-taped segment. “I’ve been in music all the way from elementary school to high school

Her lively audition left Clarkson dancing in her seat, while fellow judges Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande lamented having filled their team of singers for the season. That left Clarkson and Legend battling to win over Shadale and bring her to their team.

“I felt like I was watching a mix of Bruno Mars with Beyoncé,” the “American Idol” alum said. “Sassy and confident, but it was also like, kind of witty. You’re gonna be fun as hell to watch on this show.”

Grande was equally floored and gushed at “what an amazing vocal technician” Shadale is.

“Your sustaining, pure gorgeous with vibrato notes were some of my favorite parts,” she said.

When it came to choose her coach for the season, Shadale picked a spot on Team Legend.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.