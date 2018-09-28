Sexual assault survivors confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he will support Kavanaugh

Arizona senator Jeff Flake was confronted by sexual assault survivors in an elevator in the Capitol after he announced he would support Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination.
Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

Local

Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.

