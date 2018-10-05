Kavanaugh protesters yell at Sen. Collins for voting ‘yes’ on procedural vote
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.
The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement just ahead of the midnight deadline imposed by the U.S. The agreement gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
President Donald Trump insulted a female ABC News reporter, telling her that she "never" thinks even before she had a chance to ask her question during a news conference on October 1, 2018 about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
Demonstrators raised their fists and walked slowly and silently down the hallway in front of Senator Susan Collins’ office in Washington on September 24 to protest Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh. Reports said dozens of protesters were arrested
