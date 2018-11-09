How did Pierce County spend $3.3 million without telling the public?

A Tacoma City Council meeting agenda from April 24, 2018 (upper left) shows how the city informs the public about legal settlements. The parties and the dollar amounts are listed prior to the council’s vote. A Pierce County Council meeting agenda from Nov. 14, 2017, shows a different approach. No amounts or parties are listed. The claim refers to “settlement authority” without specifics. The county claim was settled on Nov. 17, 2017, for $680,000 -- a figure the public never saw. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com