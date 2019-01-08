State Treasurer’s website hopes to boost financial literacy with online tutorials

State Treasurer Duane Davidson is offering a series of online tutorials to provide easy access to financial education topics for adults and teens.
Davidson collaborated with Everfi, a Washington, D.C., educational tech firm, to create the modules, which include access to savings opportunities for state residents, according to a news release from the Treasurer’s Office.
In the release, Davidson said he recognizes that the New Year is often seen as a fresh start and wants to encourage Washingtonians to make resolutions to improve their financial situations. “I believe financial education is the foundation of financial success and want to make sure that all Washingtonians have a resource to understand basic financial concepts in a concise and easy way.”
The modules are in English and Spanish, and can be found at https://tre.wa.gov/news/financial-education/.
For more information on financial education, contact Brenda Snyder, Director of Financial Literacy, at Brenda.snyder@tre.wa.gov.
