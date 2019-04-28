House, Senate agree to raise school levy lid before session ends

Members of the House stand in the chamber on Sunday, the last day of the 105-day legislative session in Olympia. State lawmakers needed to pass a new, two-year state budget by midnight to avoid going into overtime. AP Photo

As the end of the 105-day session approached Sunday, the Washington state Legislature rushed to vote on the two-year, $52.4 billion state operating budget that boosts spending on K-12, higher education, and mental health and includes more than $800 million in new revenue.

First, the Democratic-controlled House and Senate reached an agreement on legislation to allow public schools to raise more money from local property taxes. Approval was expected by both chambers.

The House was preparing Sunday afternoon to vote on SB 5313, which will enable districts to raise hundreds of millions of dollars more from local property taxes. The plan called for the Senate to vote later to agree with House amendments and send the bill to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

Two years ago, legislators restricted the amount that school districts can collect through local operating levies, a law known as the “levy lid.” In return, lawmakers raised the state property tax rate to pay for a sharp increase in K-12 funding. The state Supreme Court, which ruled in 2012 that the school-funding system was unconstitutional, ended its oversight of the case last year.

Several school districts including Tacoma, Olympia, and Seattle have urged the Legislature to allow them to raise more revenue from local property taxes, saying the levy lid has deprived them of revenue and is triggering job cuts.

Current law defines the maximum local levy that school districts can collect as the lesser of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation or $2,500 per pupil.

The final version of SB 5313 defines a maximum levy as either 20 percent of a district’s levy base, or the lesser of $3,000 per pupil or $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Districts would receive funding from the state to ease the burden of lower property values, equalizing districts to 10 percent of the levy base.

The final version of the bill will not include a Senate amendment adopted late Friday to provide levy equalization assistance funds to charter schools that are open to all students, run by nonprofit organizations and publicly funded. Many Democrats and education advocacy groups oppose charter schools, saying they siphon money from traditional public schools. Republicans say charter schools serve a wide variety of students.

The rest of Sunday’s rush to the end of the 105-regular session was expected to be occupied by debates over the state operating budget.

Compared to the current two-year budget, the 2019-2021 blueprint to fund the day-to-day operations of state government increases spending by $8 billion.





The tax changes, particularly the increases on businesses, have generated the most controversy between Democratic and Republican legislators.

Under the current real estate excise tax, property sellers pay the same 1.28 percent rate. That would be replaced by a graduated tax that will reduce the rate for about 80 percent of property sales. The rate would increase to 3 percent for the portion of the selling price over $3 million.

Democrats said the new real estate excise tax structure would provide more funding for the K-12 system, including special education and pre-kindergarten.

A new windfall profits tax will increase the business and occupation rate for large banks. For financial institutions with $1 billion in global net profits, their B&O rate will increase from 1.5 percent to 2.7 percent. Their total rate will increase to 3 percent because they also will pay for the new workforce education program.

That program will be funded by an increase in the B&O rate from 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent on several professional service employers that rely on well-educated workers.

The revenue would be used to make public college or apprenticeship training tuition-free for families earning about $50,000 or less and partial tuition scholarships to families earning up to $88,000 for a family of four. It also would be used to enable more students to get degrees in computer science, engineering, and nursing.

Legislators also are expected to approve a tax on vapor products, which would be levied on the consumer but collected by the retailer like the marijuana excise tax. Other elements of the tax package include raising the B&O rate from 0.275 percent to 0.9 percent for travel agents and tour operators.





Democrats said the increased revenue is needed to pay for the leading priorities of Washingtonians, including an additional $280 million to help pay for the state’s mental health strategy. That long-term plan, which also includes spending in the state’s bricks-and-mortar capital budget, focuses in large part on moving civilly-committed mental health patients out of Western State Hospital in Lakewood into community settings for treatment and services.





“This budget is reflective of the expectations of our constituents across the state, whether it be in K-12, in higher ed, in early learning, in social services. All of those requests and input that we received from around the state are reflected in the budget,” said Rep. Timm Orsmby, the Spokane Democrat who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

The state has more revenue for its budget because of a strong economy, but also because the Legislature increased taxes in 2017 to fund public schools adequately, said Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island. She is chairwoman of the budget-writing Senate Ways & Means Committee.

“That’s a big part of the revenue growth that we’re seeing and it’s not quite enough to finish our commitment to the public school system. In this budget, we are meeting the commitments we made to the kids who are in the K-12 system by investing better in special education. I think we’re still going to need to do more, but it’s a big investment in special education,” she said.

Rolfes said the operating budget includes a $155 million increase in spending over two years on special education.

Republicans slammed the tax increases as unnecessary.

Sen. John Braun, the Centralia Republican who is the ranking GOP member on the Senate Ways & Means Committee, also accused Democrats of not looking hard enough for potential savings, such as the amount of funding set aside for collective bargaining contracts for state employees.





“It’s unbelievable that all of these tax increases are coming at a time when state government is already taking in a record amount of tax revenue and that our colleges and universities need to pin their hopes for funding on a new tax bill, much less this one. It’s so badly designed that even the state revenue department is predicting difficulty with collection,” Braun said.





Braun said the worst tax increase is the B&O rate hike that he said would affect 40 industries and categories of professional-service providers, including law, engineering, and technology firms.

“The majority says this new tax, which would pull close to a billion dollars out of the economy in just four years, is critical for supporting higher education. But the truth is, higher taxes on these industries and employers are no more necessary than the higher taxes on fuel and real-estate transactions and other things that were approved,” he said.

The state operating budget runs from July 1 to June 30, 2021.