Pierce County libraries to help voters on Election Day

Pierce County libraries will help voters register, replace ballots and answer voting-related questions on Election Day.

The county’s 27 library branches will become “points of assistance” for voters, Pierce County Library System spokesperson Mary Getchell said.

For those who cannot reach a Pierce County voting center, libraries will step in to help, she said. Voters can register, update registration, pick up a ballot or grab a voters’ pamphlet.

The Pierce County, Tacoma, and Puyallup libraries will be available until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. For more information or questions, call 253-798-8683.

