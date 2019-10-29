Elections

Pierce County libraries to help voters on Election Day

Pierce County libraries will help voters register, replace ballots and answer voting-related questions on Election Day.

The county’s 27 library branches will become “points of assistance” for voters, Pierce County Library System spokesperson Mary Getchell said.

For those who cannot reach a Pierce County voting center, libraries will step in to help, she said. Voters can register, update registration, pick up a ballot or grab a voters’ pamphlet.

The Pierce County, Tacoma, and Puyallup libraries will be available until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. For more information or questions, call 253-798-8683.

Profile Image of Josephine Peterson
Josephine Peterson
Josephine Peterson covers Pierce County and Puyallup for The News Tribune and The Puyallup Herald. She previously worked at The News Journal in Delaware as the crime reporter and interned at The Washington Post.
