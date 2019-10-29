Elections
Pierce County libraries to help voters on Election Day
Pierce County libraries will help voters register, replace ballots and answer voting-related questions on Election Day.
The county’s 27 library branches will become “points of assistance” for voters, Pierce County Library System spokesperson Mary Getchell said.
For those who cannot reach a Pierce County voting center, libraries will step in to help, she said. Voters can register, update registration, pick up a ballot or grab a voters’ pamphlet.
The Pierce County, Tacoma, and Puyallup libraries will be available until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. For more information or questions, call 253-798-8683.
Comments