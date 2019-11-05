Tacoma voters have spoken: transportation advocate new face on City Council

Kristina Walker is leading John O’Loughlin in the race to represent all Tacoma residents on City Council, early election results show.

Walker, a transportation advocate and executive director of Downtown on the Go, had 56.46 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night and is shaping up to be the new face on Tacoma City Council.

O’Loughlin, former city environmental services director, had 42.89 percent of the votes.

Both candidates were vying for the At Large Position 8 seat, currently held by Council member Ryan Mello. His term is up at the end of the year.

Incumbent and attorney Conor McCarthy had a clear lead to represent Tacoma in the At Large Position 7 seat, who secured 71.77 percent of the vote.

His opponent, activist and metalsmith assistant Courtney Love, drew in 27.46 percent of the vote.

In Central Tacoma and Hilltop, voters kept incumbent and political consultant Keith Blocker in the District 3 seat with a comfortable lead of 62.55 percent of the vote.

His opponent, Hilltop business owner David Combs, tallied 36.32 percent of the vote.

In northwest Tacoma, Tacoma Public Schools instructional facilitator John Hines was winning the District 1 race with 54.96 percent of the vote. He’ll be another new face on City Council.

Also vying for the District 1 seat, Nathe Lawver, political director and community liaison for Laborers Local 252, had 44.72 percent of the vote.

The District 1 seat is currently held by Council member Anders Ibsen, whose term is up at the end of the year.

As of Tuesday night, 20,380 (16.78 percent) of Tacoma’s 121,442 registered voters had submitted ballots.

Tuesday evening, Tacoma voters dropping off their ballots shared with The News Tribune what they took into account while voting.

Ceaca Serano is a small business owner and voted because tax increases are worrisome to her. The Tacoma resident said she voted to put people in where they were going to make the city safer and cleaner.

“As an African American, you have to vote for your community and the betterment of it,” Serano said.

Russ Ratliff of Tacoma said he didn’t feel that any of the City Council candidates represented his views. He wanted a candidate who prioritizes law enforcement and safe streets. Ratliff said he believes the city has done little to address issues the homeless population has brought, including litter and waste build-up.

“I don’t think they pay enough attention to the issues of the transients,” Ratliff said.