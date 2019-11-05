30-year Tacoma school board director narrowly holds seat in early election results

A 30-year school board member is holding her seat on the Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors, according to early election results.

Position 1 incumbent Debbie Winskill had a 2 percent lead over opponent Lisa Keating as of Tuesday night with 50.42 percent of the vote. Winskill was first elected to the board in 1989.

Keating, a first-time school board candidate and executive director of a LGBTQ youth advocacy group, was fewer than 400 votes behind with 48.82 percent.

Incumbent and family physician Enrique Leon was holding a comfortable lead in the race for Board of Directors, Position 2 with 64.38 of the vote.

His opponent, research scientist Kristopher Kerns, fell short at 34.96 percent of the vote.

The second wave of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.