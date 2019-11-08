Lead flips in Tacoma port race, and Ang says she’s ready to get to work

The race for Tacoma Port Commissioner, Position 5, has witnessed a dramatic flip since Tuesday’s initial results.

After Friday’s count, Kristin Ang appeared to be headed to victory over Dave Bryant.

In Tuesday’s initial results, Bryant led by 999 votes.

The latest ballot count Friday showed Ang well ahead of Bryant by 4,715 votes, a 2.72 percent margin.

Ang pulled ahead starting with Thursday’s count.

When reached Friday night, Ang said she was “feeling wonderful and ready to work.”

Ang is set to be a notable addition to the port commission as she has been a vocal critic of Puget Sound Energy’s liquefied natural gas project on the Tideflats.

“It’s a new era for the port and including The Puyallup Tribe,” she told The News Tribune. “We aim to be environmental innovators and leaders.”

“As I have said throughout my campaign, we can have clean air, clean energy and good jobs,” she added.

In the Position 3 race, Deanna Keller has maintained her lead since Tuesday’s results and on Friday was ahead by a sizable margin, 57.35 percent to Frank Boykin’s 41.97 percent.

Results are set to be certified Nov. 26.

In a brief phone interview Friday night, Keller said she’d become good friends with Boykin.

“I intend to carry his message along with me to the port, and I want his supporters to know that,” she said.

Keller also took note of Ang’s apparent victory.

“Kristin has a fresh voice, and I’m looking forward to working with her,” Keller said. “She’s very environmentally savvy and shows a great concern for those issues, and that’s a great thing.”

According to Julie Anderson, Pierce County auditor, there are no races in the county currently in range of a mandatory hand recount.

The next ballot release set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.