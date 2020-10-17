Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Are you a political junkie? If you live in Washington state, you’re not alone

Voter turnout in Thurston County for the Nov. 7 election was 34 percent. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo

As most Washingtonians know, Election Day 2020 is coming up, and according to WalletHub.com, Washington is one of the most politically engaged states in the country.

Overall, Washington ranks second among the 50 states, just behind No. 1 Maine.

Below is a look at some of the specific measures and where Washington is ranked:

For more information, log onto wallethub.com

