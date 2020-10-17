Elections
Are you a political junkie? If you live in Washington state, you’re not alone
As most Washingtonians know, Election Day 2020 is coming up, and according to WalletHub.com, Washington is one of the most politically engaged states in the country.
Overall, Washington ranks second among the 50 states, just behind No. 1 Maine.
Below is a look at some of the specific measures and where Washington is ranked:
1st in voter accessibility policies.
5th in percentage of electorate who voted in the 2018 Midterm Elections.
7th in total political contributions per adult.
12th in percentage of electorate who voted in the 2016 Presidential Election.
13th in the percentage of registered voters in the 2016 Presidential Election.
18th in change in percentage of electorate who actually voted in 2016 elections compared to 2012 elections.
20th in civic education engagement.
For more information, log onto wallethub.com
