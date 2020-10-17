Are you a political junkie? If you live in Washington state, you’re not alone

Voter turnout in Thurston County for the Nov. 7 election was 34 percent. Olympian file photo

As most Washingtonians know, Election Day 2020 is coming up, and according to WalletHub.com, Washington is one of the most politically engaged states in the country.

Overall, Washington ranks second among the 50 states, just behind No. 1 Maine.

Below is a look at some of the specific measures and where Washington is ranked:

1 st in voter accessibility policies.

5 th in percentage of electorate who voted in the 2018 Midterm Elections.

7 th in total political contributions per adult.

12 th in percentage of electorate who voted in the 2016 Presidential Election.

13 th in the percentage of registered voters in the 2016 Presidential Election.

18 th in change in percentage of electorate who actually voted in 2016 elections compared to 2012 elections.

20th in civic education engagement.

For more information, log onto wallethub.com