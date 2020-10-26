Here’s how Washington election officials are ensuring ballots and voting is secure

Elections officials across Washington are reassuring voters that the state’s vote-by-mail system is secure, despite almost constant cyber probes, attacks and disinformation being spread online.

“Make no mistake, there are attempts at foreign interference right here in Washington,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said at an online news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26.

But many of Washington’s 39 counties have been voting by mail for nearly two decades and several county auditors used the online event to discuss statewide election security measures.

“We’re very sensitive to the security issue and very confident at what we’ve done to protect peoples’ right to vote,” said Greg Kimsey, Clark County auditor.

Indeed, some Whatcom County voters have received emails suggesting that their votes have been changed, according to social media posts that show what appears to be a ballot.

Those emails or social media messages have a link to VoteWA.gov that takes voters to a list of government officials.

“This isn’t a screenshot of a ballot,” said Kyle Zabel, Wyman’s spokeswoman.

“The screenshot you sent just looks like the ‘My Elected Officials’ tab on VoteWA.gov, which is an official site,” Zabel told McClatchy in an email. “Any registered Washington voter can go online to VoteWA.gov, and click on the “My Elected Officials” tab on the left sidebar, and view who their current elected officials are.”

It’s just that kind of misinformation that officials are fighting daily, Wyman said at the news conference.

In addition, the state is working with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Guard to keep intruders out, Wyman said.

“Those National Guard members, in their day jobs, they’re working at Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing, These are some of the best cyber-security minds in the country,” Wyman said.

