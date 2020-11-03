Pierce County Executive race: early results show close victory for incumbent

Incumbent Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier has won another term, according to initial election results Tuesday.

Dammeier had about 54 percent of the vote, preliminary results from the Pierce County Auditor’s Office said. An estimated 70 percent of ballots had been counted by Tuesday evening.

The Republican was elected in 2016 after serving in the state Senate and the state House. Dammeier ran on his response to the coronavirus pandemic, transparency and small business relief.

Challenger Larry Seaquist spoke out against Dammeier’s handling of the Black Lives Matter protests, COVID-19 response and the firing of a former Pierce County employee, who filed a damages claim against the county for up to $5 million, alleging racial discrimination.

Seaquist, 82, represented the Gig Harbor area in the state House from 2007-2014 as a Democrat.

According to Public Disclosure Commission filings, Dammeier received $482,434 in contributions. Seaquist received $94,648.

As of Nov. 2, Pierce County counted 565,977 registered voters, up from 2016’s 490,666. Auditor Julie Anderson said her office is preparing for 90 percent voter turnout.