Primary election results: Here’s who leads in Tacoma City Council District 4 race

Catherine Ushka was leading in the race for Tacoma City Council District 4 with 1,319 votes, or 62.22 percent of the vote, after primary election results dropped Tuesday evening.

Israel James McKinney was in second with 502 votes, or 23.68 percent of the vote, and Nolan Hibbard-Pelly was in third place with 287 votes, or 13.54 percent.

The two candidates with the most votes in the primary will move on to the general election on Nov. 2.

Tacoma City Council District 4 represents parts of Eastside and South End neighborhoods.

Ushka is the Tacoma City Council member for District 4 and was first elected in 2017. She also serves as board president of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Hibbard-Pelly attends the University of Washington Tacoma, studying mathematics, and is involved with various community groups, including Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America and the Tacoma People’s Assembly.

Israel James McKinney currently works in public service for the Department of Social and Health Services.

In addition to addressing city-wide issues like lack of affordable housing and public safety, candidates in District 4 want to bring attention to an area of the city that’s historically had some of the poorest health outcomes, being a food desert and most affected by environmental impacts, including lack of tree canopy.

Ballots will continue to be counted in the coming days, with the next round of results released Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The results will be officially certified Aug. 17.

Voter turnout was 12.7 percent out of about 566,000 registered voters in Pierce County as of Tuesday evening.

