Salami covers car ‘from hood to trunk’ following bizarre theft, Oregon cops say

An Oregon woman is dealing with a bizarre case of mystery meat.

The woman called Forest Grove police on July 27 reporting that her car had been “plastered” with salami “from hood to trunk,” according to a weekly police log from the city west of Portland.

She said the unknown person or people who had coated the vehicle in meat had also stolen belongings that she planned to offer at a garage sale, police said.

Neighbors had security footage, which police obtained, according to the log.

Officers are “continuing to add some meat to the investigation,” the log said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Thursday.

A photo obtained and published by the Oregonian — which features just one or two circular slices of meat on a rain-speckled windshield — “presumably shows the car after some of the salami was removed,” according to the newspaper.

The Oregonian reported that the “car was coated in salami overnight.”