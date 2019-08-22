It’s ‘not a hoax’ — Bellingham Safeway workers find 23 kilos of cocaine with bananas

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Bellingham Safeway employees made an unexpected discovery of approximately 23 kilos of cocaine while unloading a shipment of bananas on Sunday, Aug. 18, police say. Similar finds were reportedly found in two other Washington state cities.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald rumors about the cocaine being found in a banana box at the Safeway located at 1275 E. Sunset Dr., “is actually not a hoax.”

The employees immediately called 911 after uncovering more than 50 pounds of cocaine, which Murphy estimated had value of $500,000, and Bellingham Police responded and took custody of the drugs.

Murphy said the case was referred to the DEA, which also is working two other similar incidents of cocaine found in banana shipments to Safeway stores in Washington state.

According to a story by KIRO7.com, a Woodinville Safeway discovered approximately $550,000 worth of cocaine in its banana boxes. KIRO also reported there was a shipment located at a Federal Way Safeway.

According to KOMOnews.com, all three shipments would have come from a central warehouse for Safeway..

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the DEA for more information on the investigation.

This story will be updated.