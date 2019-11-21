‘Large fireball falling to earth’ investigated in Oregon, deputies say

Oregon deputies said a large fireball falling to earth in Polk County west of Salem was reported as a plane crash and authorities are working to find where it might have landed. PCSO

Authorities in northwestern Oregon said a large fireball seen falling from the sky is being investigated as a possible plane crash.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday night that deputies are “currently investigating a large fireball falling to the earth in the southwest area of Polk County,” which is west of Salem, the state’s capital.

“The fireball was reported as a plane crash and PCSO is working to locate a possible landing location and exactly what the fireball is,” deputies said.

Deputies also shared pictures of the fireball on Facebook. Those photos show a fiery, smoky object around sunset.

Lt. Dustin Newman, a spokesman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said a local resident reported the fireball just before 5 p.m. “thinking it was a plane crash,” according to the Statesman Journal.

“But no reports have come in from the Federal Aviation Administration,” the newspaper reported.

KPTV reported that authorities “are working to figure out where the fireball might have landed and have a Life Flight helicopter flying over the area to investigate the wreckage.”

Sheriff Mark Garton sent pictures of the fireball to KATU, saying they were sent by a resident of Dallas, according to the TV station.