Ecology seeking comments on action plan to address PFAS contaminants

The Washington state Department of Ecology is seeking public comment on its plan to address a class of highly persistent chemicals that don’t break down in the environment.

The Department of Ecology is in the process of drafting a Chemical Action Plan (CAP) that finds a way to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Individuals who are interested offering input have until Dec. 7 to submit comment.

Exposure to PFAS, found in some state water systems, has impacts on health. The plan’s recommendations offer pathways for protecting people, wildlife, and the environment from PFAS exposure.

CAPs are advisory in nature, so the plan does not create new regulations or restrictions. Ecology is specifically seeking feedback on the following recommendations outlined in the CAP:

For those interested in having a say on what could be done can submit comments on the online comment form or send an email.

