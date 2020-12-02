Son accused of killing 85-year-old mother spit blood in deputy’s face, Oregon cops say

An Oregon man was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated harassment after deputies found a woman dead inside a Linn County home and the man with a knife in his hand, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency dispatchers received a call from the home outside Lebanon on the night of Dec. 1, but the caller hung up, according to the release. When dispatchers called back, a man answered the phone and someone in the background could be heard crying out for help, the release said.

When deputies got to the house, they found Kris Fiala, 54, with a knife in his hand and his mother, Gladys Fiala, 85, dead inside the home, according to the release. As deputies detained Fiala, he spit blood in one of their faces, the release said.

Fiala was booked into the Linn County Jail without bail on Dec. 2 on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated harassment, according to the jail’s inmate roster.