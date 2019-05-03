Joints are cheap in Washington, but they cost even less on the other side of the Columbia

Cannabis 101: Here’s what you need to know about recreational marijuana Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, legal in California as of Jan. 1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, legal in California as of Jan. 1.

Good news, Washington, you have some of the cheapest marijuana in the country. But sorry, Oregon’s is cheaper. Meanwhile, Idaho has the most expensive bud in the Pacific Northwest.

The Oxford Treatment Center, a drug addiction treatment center, used data from crowd-source marijuana price aggregator priceofweed.com, to compile a list of states where bud is cheapest, and where it’s most expensive.

Priceofweed.com does not distinguish between marijuana purchased at retail stores and marijuana bought on the street from black market dealers. It gathers data from users who report how much they pay for cannabis.

Here’s how Washington, Oregon and Idaho compared.

For an ounce of high quality cannabis, Washingtonians paid $233 on average. They paid $5.42 on average for a joint of high quality weed.

Idahoans paid $274 for an ounce of high quality marijuana and $6.38 for a joint. That’s still cheaper than marijuana costs in most states east of the Mississippi River, but pricey in the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon had the cheapest high-quality bud at $211 for an ounce and $4.91 for a joint. The nation’s capital, Washington D.C., had by far the highest price at $597.88 for an ounce and $13.92 for a joint.

Across all 50 states, the average price for an ounce of high quality weed was $326.06 and $7.59 for a joint.

States with legal cannabis that can be bought in retail stores tended to have the cheapest marijuana. California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Washington were some of the states with legal recreational marijuana where marijuana tends to cost less than the national average, according to the report.

Washingtonians paid $197 on average for an ounce of medium quality marijuana, and $4.58 for a joint.

In Idaho, an ounce of medium quality cannabis runs $244 on average, while a joint averages $5.69.

Oregon had cheap medium quality weed at $187 for an ounce and $4.36 for a joint, but it didn’t have the cheapest.

That honor goes to Mississippi; an ounce in the Magnolia state runs $170.22 on average, while a joint runs $3.96.

Again, Washington D.C. had the most expensive weed. An ounce of medium quality bud costs $550.66 in DC on average, while a joint costs $12.82.

The average price of medium quality marijuana was $265.58 for an ounce and $6.18 for a joint.