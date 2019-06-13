Judge rules for ill Hanford workers. State’s new worker compensation law is fair

Time lapse of demolition of the Plutonium Reclamation Facility A time lapse video from the Plutonium Finishing Plant demolition at the Hanford nuclear reservation shows progress during the month of May on the Plutonium Reclamation Facility. Radioactive contamination spread from the demolition of the facility Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time lapse video from the Plutonium Finishing Plant demolition at the Hanford nuclear reservation shows progress during the month of May on the Plutonium Reclamation Facility. Radioactive contamination spread from the demolition of the facility

The state of Washington can legally make it significantly easier for most employees of the Hanford nuclear reservation to get workers’ compensation claims approved, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice had asked to have a new state law overturned.

It sued in federal court, saying the state law violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by attempting to regulate the federal government and discriminating against it with heightened liability for workers’ compensation.

The state argued that eased rules were appropriate for ill Hanford workers, given their risk of exposure to harmful compounds at Hanford and poor chemical testing records kept by contractors there.

Hanford produced plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program through the Cold War and contractor employees now are working on environmental cleanup of areas extensively contaminated with radioactive and hazardous chemicals.

U.S. Judge Stanley Bastian found that the new law does not violate the Supremacy Clause because Congress has authorized several states to regulate workers’ compensation on federal land to the same extent that they can regulate non-federal land.





The state of Washington can create workers’ compensation laws to address particular risks to employees in the state, it said.

The ruling ends the case. Both the state of Washington and the federal government agreed that the judge could decide the case without it going to trial.

Workers’ compensation law

The new law, which took effect a year ago, requires the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries to presume that radiological or chemical exposures at Hanford caused any cases of neurological diseases or respiratory illnesses for which past or current contractor employees file claims.





Many types of cancer also are presumed to be caused by working at Hanford, plus some limited heart problems,

Workers need only be employed at a work area at Hanford for a single eight-hour shift to qualify for the eased compensation rules.

Most other workers in the state bear the burden of proof to show that their injury or illness was a direct result of a specific workplace incident to receive workers’ comp.

The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries decides whether to approve or deny claims. The Department of Energy pays the cost of approved claims because it is self-insured.

It argued that the new law would increase its costs for the environmental cleanup of Hanford.

The list of covered illnesses is so loosely defined that it could cover hundreds of common illnesses, including asthma, chronic bronchitis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and strokes, it argued.

“The court appropriately rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to undermine our state protections for Hanford workers,” said state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

“Hanford workers do incredibly important work cleaning up the federal government’s nuclear program,” he said. “If they get sick as a result, they deserve the ability to access the benefits they have earned.”

