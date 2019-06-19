Convicted rapist chokes victim in wheelchair after court frees him, Washington cops say

Francisco Carranza-Ramirez King County Sheriff's Department

Two days after being released on time served on his conviction for raping a 32-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair, the freed man turned up outside her Washington home, The Seattle Times reported.





A day later, on Sunday, Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, 35, attacked the woman at her home, according to authorities in White Center, near Seattle, KOMO reported.

“He actually assaulted her, hit her with something on her head, knocking her off her wheelchair and then he strangled her, threatening to kill her,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office, KCPQ reported.

Deputies are now seeking Carranza-Ramirez, who is believed to be homeless, KIRO reported. He’s described as a 5-foot-8 white man weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Carranza-Ramirez had been arrested in October on suspicion of raping the woman after she gave him a ride home, KOMO reported. Two days later he followed her into her apartment as she collected mail and raped her again, but she managed to call 911.

Deputies entered her apartment and interrupted the sexual assault, which had continued after the woman had slipped away to call authorities, The Seattle Times reported.

Carranza-Ramirez pleaded guilty to the attacks in February, and on Thursday a King County judge ordered him released from jail on time served, KCPQ reported. He was in jail for nine months.

Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps declined to put Carranza-Ramirez on probation or community release, which would have put him under supervision, after he promised to fly to California on Monday and go to Mexico by land, The Seattle Times reported.

“I went out of the courtroom, just like, hysterically crying,” said the woman, KIRO reported. “It was really scary to me that the courts found it acceptable to trust a rapist to just get released and say what he says he’s going to do.”

The judge set a June 25 hearing to confirm that Carranza-Ramirez had left the United States, according to the station.

On Saturday, the woman spotted Carranza-Ramirez outside her home despite a protective order issued by the court requiring him to stay 1,000 feet away, KCPQ reported.

“He was just at a distance, just like staring at me,” the woman said, KIRO reported. She called 911 to report his violation of the protection order but Carranza-Ramirez ran away.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, Carranza-Ramirez returned as she took her service dog for a walk and attacked her, knocking her out of her wheelchair and choking her, The Seattle Times reported.

She suffered cuts, bruises, seizures and a concussion before a passer-by intervened and Carranza-Ramirez fled, according to the publication.

Charging documents say Carranza-Ramirez had told the woman that killing her would “set him free,” KIRO reported.

The woman and her 3-year-old son have been moved to a safe location outside White Center, The Seattle Times reported.

“The detectives are extremely concerned for the victim’s safety and want to get the suspect arrested as soon as possible,” Abbott said, KOMO reported. ”If you see this suspect please call 911 immediately.”

