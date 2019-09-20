Endangered bird, loggers both get something from new plan for state lands

Marbled murrelets: An endangered PNW species In this video published in June 2018, the Washington Environmental Council presents its view of the issues surrounding habitat preservation in the Pacific Northwest for the endangered marbled murrelet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this video published in June 2018, the Washington Environmental Council presents its view of the issues surrounding habitat preservation in the Pacific Northwest for the endangered marbled murrelet.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Friday it has a final plan to provide habitat for a federally-threatened seabird in western Washington while guaranteeing revenue from state trust lands for public school construction and rural counties.

“We have both an ethical and legal obligation to protect the marbled murrelet and support our rural economies,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the first-term Democrat who oversees DNR. “For more than 20 years, we have been stuck in gridlock. This inaction has created anxiety and fear for both rural communities and environmentalists. Inaction is not working for the marbled murrelet, it’s not working for public services that depend on public forestland, and it’s not working for rural communities.”

DNR on Friday released the 1,590-page final environmental impact statement for conservation of the marbled murrelet on state land. The small seabird feeds in the Pacific Ocean and nests in old-growth forests. Under state law, it is an endangered species. The federal government classifies it as a threatened species.

From 2001 to 2016, the murrelet population declined at an average annual rate of 4 percent in Washington due to the loss of inland nesting habitat, decreased availability of prey and increased densities of predators. DNR estimates there are about 6,000 murrelets remaining in Washington. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers DNR-managed land in Clallam, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties to be important habitat to conserve the bird.

Under DNR’s plan, 168,000 acres of current murrelet habitat will be protected on state land. That consists of 78,000 acres of forestland that is current marbled murrelet habitat and 90,000 acres of state forestland that is suitable murrelet habitat and is unsuitable for logging or other ways for the state to generate revenue.

Also, the plan will free up to logging more than 100,000 acres of forestland for the first time in 20 years, allowing timber harvests that would generate revenue for rural communities and create good-paying jobs, Franz said.

Because the state has operated since 1997 under an “interim strategy” for conservation of the murrelet, timber harvests have not been allowed on the 100,000 acres as DNR worked on a final plan.

“We didn’t have enough information on the science of what their habitat needs are,” said Franz, first elected in 2016 and the fourth state Commissioner of Public Lands to oversee the search for a strategy to protect the threatened species while providing revenue from timber harvests for counties and school construction. “It’s 22 years of a very complicated scientific review and analysis.”

DNR manages three million acres of trust land to provide revenue for schools, hospitals, libraries and other public services.

The largest of the federally-granted trusts that DNR oversees is the Common School Trust, with about 1.8 million acres of forest land, agricultural land and other properties that help fund K-12 school construction projects across the state. DNR also oversees State Forest Land Trusts, which are managed for the benefit of counties where that timber is located and provides revenue for roads, libraries, fire districts, ports, hospitals and emergency management.

Chris Reykdal, state Superintendent of Public Instruction, praised the state’s final plan.

“This conservation strategy balances the needs of our schools, rural communities, species preservation, and the sustainability of a vital economic industry in our state,” he said in a written statement.

The DNR’s plan is subject to approval by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which issues a permit. If that occurs, the state Board of Natural Resources, which Franz chairs, is expected later this year to approve the plan and accept the federal permit.