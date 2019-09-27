Inslee orders ban on flavored vaping products amid growing health concerns

Former smoker on her experience with e-cigarettes: ‘It wasn’t better for me’ In this video from CDC's Tips From Former Smokers campaign, Kristy explains how she finally realized that she had to quit smoking cigarettes completely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this video from CDC's Tips From Former Smokers campaign, Kristy explains how she finally realized that she had to quit smoking cigarettes completely.

All flavored vaping products would be banned by the Washington state Board of Health under an executive order that Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday.

Washington state has had seven cases of severe lung illness linked to the use of vaping products — with one in Pierce County and two in King County. The state Board of Health is expected to take action at its Oct. 9 meeting, Inslee said.

Vaping devices — purchased as JUULs, e-cigarettes, e-cigs, vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, mods, tanks, or electronic nicotine delivery systems — can contain nicotine, cannabis or other substances such as flavoring agents and chemicals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are conducting a multi-state investigation of an outbreak of severe lung disease associated with the use of vaping devices/e-cigarette products. There are 805 lung injury cases reported from 46 states and one U.S. and 13 deaths have been confirmed in ten states, including two in Oregon and two in California.

The CDC said the latest findings from the investigation into lung injuries suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak. THC is the psychoactive mind-altering compound of marijuana that produces the “high.”