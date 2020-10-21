Looking for a cool Halloween costume? These are the most-Googled ones in Washington

Spooky season is officially here as people carve their jack-o-lanterns and tune in to their favorite horror flicks.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has strongly advised against trick-or-treating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Halloween lovers from hunting for the perfect outfit. Those in search of the coolest costumes can use a tool from Google to find exactly what they’re looking for.

The search engine’s annual “FrightGeist” website lists the nation’s top trending Halloween costumes for 2020 and offers a personal “costume wizard” that gives suggestions based on a user’s preferences. While Halloween will look a lot different this year, classic costumes like witches, dinosaurs and variations of the heroine Harley Quinn are still in high demand nationwide, search trends show.

But Washingtonians have a few different costumes in mind, although they still rely on classic characters, according to FrightGeist. The top five most-Googled costumes in Washington were angel, dinosaur, Harley Quinn, witch and spider, Google Trends found.

FrightGeist also broke down search trends by cities. Here are some of Washington’s:

Devil - Seattle

Wonder Woman - Spokane

Sheep - Yakima

People in Washington also searched a lot for “Purge,” “mermaid,” “cowboy,” and “cheerleader.” Nationally, people were also looking for clown, angel, Fortnite, ninja and Spider-Man costumes.