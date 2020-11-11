Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Disaster resiliency work group recommends a new state office dedicated to preparations

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler delivered a proposal to Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday that would create a disaster resilience office.

If approved, Washington would join 10 other states with an office dedicated to preparing for and limiting damage caused by disasters ranging from earthquakes and floods to drought and wildfires.

In 2019, the Disaster Resiliency Work Group was established and commissioned with 30 state and local tribal governments working in coordination. The group has worked to formulate plans to best prepare disasters that may come Washington’s way.

“These signal the beginning of Washington state’s comprehensive framework for resilience,” Kreidler said in a statement. “This work is unprecedented in our state and is a significant step forward.

“I am hopeful the state Legislature will take up this issue during the upcoming 2021 session.”

Here are some recommendations the group has developed:

